LORIDA — Richard James Buckner, 19, of Lorida is in the Highlands County Jail awaiting a $210,000 bond after being arrested for discharging a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of attempted homicide in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
According to the arrest report, deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to Varsity Lane and Umber Court because of an aggravated burglary call. The deputies made contact with a male and female victims.
The male victim said he was riding his four-wheel ATV when the vehicle broke down a few miles from his home. The male victim called his girlfriend to tow his ATV back to his house. When the girlfriend got to Valentine Avenue, she began to tow the ATV south. The couple noticed lights behind them at the intersection of Valentine Avenue and Hicks Road. The male victim allegedly recognized a grey Chevrolet SUV and knew the driver and identified the passenger as Buckner, the report stated.
The male victim informed deputies that the tow strap and ATV separated. The pair got out to reattached the strap and ATV. As this was happening, the male victim said he saw Buckner lean outside the passenger window and fire nine shots toward them, the report shows. The vehicle allegedly reversed and left the scene.
Deputies found four 9mm shell casings at the scene. The driver of the SUV went to his home on Valentine Avenue and was detained, read his Miranda warning and gave a statement. He said he drove the SUV and Buckner pulled the gun from his pocket, leaned out the window and shot in the victims’ direction. The driver of the SUV let Buckner take the vehicle to Buckner’s home on Hicks Road. A search of the vehicle led to finding a 9MM gun under the driver’s seat and a spent casing on the front windshield.
The female victim said she could not identify the shooter because she was ducked down to avoid being shot. She also told deputies that she had text messages from Buckner starting just after midnight that were filled with expletives. At 3:18 a.m. the male victim replied with an expletive-filled text.
The report shows the male victim told the deputy that Buckner confronted him in his front yard three days prior to the shooting incident “wanting to fight.” Buckner allegedly went to his car and pulled out a handgun saying, ”I’d love to shoot you in the face.”