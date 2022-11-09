Buddy Richards has been chosen Elk of Month for November by the Sebring Lodge #1529. Buddy retired from the Highlands County School system several years ago and has given most of his free time to the maintenance of our Lodge. It is almost impossible to track the number of hours that he spends in and out of the building. The Lodge has gone through several esthetic changes as well as continuous maintenance and Buddy has been front and foremost in all of them (painting, hanging displays and pictures, remodeling, etc.)
Buddy was born in Mason, Michigan and moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 9. He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas, in Ft. Lauderdale. In 1982 he moved to Sebring and met his future wife, Brenda, at the Elks Lodge and they have been married 32 years. She too is very active and they are a dynamic team. Buddy has occupied several stations in the Lodge: Chaplain, Leading Knight, and currently Inner Guard and Chairman of Orientation. Thank you, Buddy, for all you do.