SEBRING — Highlands County’s $168.4 million budget passed a second hearing Tuesday night, and will go into effect Oct. 1.
County commissioners approved an 8.10-mil tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which is down from the 8.55-mil rate collected during this last 12 months, but is, in fact, a rate increase.
The rollback rate, which would give the same revenue as this fiscal year, is 7.8141 mils. Increased property values have actually resulted in 8.10 mils being a 3.66% increase over this past year.
Fortunately, the Fund Balance, already at $25.9 million, has an unexpected $825,000 in additional ad valorem taxes over the amount the county projected for the year. Also, the county sold $2.92 million in surplus land.
The result is an unassigned fund balance of $27.23 million going into this next fiscal year, or 4.65 months of operating reserve.
Commissioners and county staff may be able to lower taxes again next fiscal year — 2023-24 — provided that the county does not experience a major disaster in the next 12 months that requires fund balance for clean up and recovery.
Also, that balance will hold if property values stay steady or increase again in the coming year, bringing in more tax revenue.
Right now, the county has $2.43 million put into the 2022-23 budget by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), money from the Fund Balance to the General Fund budget to balance out projected spending.
Despite passing a $168.4 million overall budget, the Board of County Commissioners only have control over $23.23 million of it.
That’s because the General Fund is just $83.79 million of the overall budget, county commission departments and spending make up just $32.58 million of that, and the county commission has:
- $6.5 million in mandated costs,
- $1.5 million in transfers to other funds,
- $879,731 to outside agencies and
- $481,500 into its Reserve for Contingency.
That leaves just $23.22 million under the Board’s control.
The major components of the budget are, in order of cost:
- General Fund — $83.79 million.
- Infrastructure — $25.9 million.
- Solid Waste — $18.43 million.
- Transportation — $13 million.
- Fire Assessment — $7.3 million.
- Energy Recovery — $3.19 million.
- Building Department — $1.86 million.
- All other funds — $14.9 million.
The Board’s portion of the General Fund is $32.58 million, as stated above, or 38.88% of the overall General Fund. The Board also pays $5.36 million or 6.4% to law enforcement. The rest are the constitutional officers, as listed below.
- Highlands County Sheriff’s Office — $34.1 million or 40.68%.
- Clerk of Courts and Comptroller — $4.59 million or 5.48%.
- Property Appraiser — $3.56 million or 4.25%.
- Tax Collector — $2.21 million or 2.64%.
- Supervisor of Elections — $1.4 million or 1.67%.
The Board also approved the budgets of the special taxing districts, for a total of $14.25 million, as well as a budget of $26.09 million in the Capital Financial Strategy (CFS) for 2022-23, with revenue of $24.99 million, a deficit of $1.07 million with an unreserved fund balance of $595,358.
The CFS is a plan to improve, maintain and expand infrastructure. The county expects revenue of $17.55 million in Fiscal Year 2023-24 and expenses of $17.69 million, a $132,754 deficit and a fund balance of $462,605.
Further out than two years, the CFS balances out, with 2024-25 projecting $15.9 million in revenue and $15 million in expenses, for a surplus of $897,462 and a fund balance of $1.36 million. Beyond that, the CFS has approximately $17 million in revenue each year, expenses between $13.5 million and $14.2 million, with surpluses between $3 million to $3.5 million.