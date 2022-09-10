Prior to first budget hearing

County staff, commissioners and constitutional officers prepare for Thursday night’s budget hearing, which had one member from the public and a handful of staff members. Commissioners unanimously approved an 8.10-mil property tax rate for a $168.37 million overall budget.

SEBRING — With no discussion or fanfare, county commissioners approved a $168.37 million budget with an 8.10-mill tax rate.

Increased property taxes made it possible for them to lower the rate from 8.55 mills. They could have gone further, because the rollback rate, which would give them the same revenue as the 2020-21 fiscal year, is 7.8141 mills, an effective increase of 3.66%.

