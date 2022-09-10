SEBRING — With no discussion or fanfare, county commissioners approved a $168.37 million budget with an 8.10-mill tax rate.
Increased property taxes made it possible for them to lower the rate from 8.55 mills. They could have gone further, because the rollback rate, which would give them the same revenue as the 2020-21 fiscal year, is 7.8141 mills, an effective increase of 3.66%.
However, commissioners and county staff wanted to make sure the county had enough fund balance in the General Fund to cover costs from any “weather anomalies” that might still occur in the peak of the tropical storm season.
As it stands now, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has budgeted in $2.43 million — just in case — from the Fund Balance to the General Fund budget.
However, the standing Fund Balance of $25.9 million, along with an unexpected extra $825,000 in ad valorem (property) taxes and $2.92 million in surplus land sales, should provide an unassigned fund balance of $27.23 million going into Fiscal Year 2022-23.
With monthly expenditures for 2022-23 running at an estimated $6.38 million, the Fund Balance should provide 4.27 months of operations.
Nitz told commissioners that if they don’t have to spend the $2.43 million he put into the General Fund, they would have 4.65 months of reserve.
Despite the $168.4 million overall budget, the Board of County Commissioners only have control over $23.23 million.
That’s because the General Fund is just $83.79 million of the overall budget, and county commission departments make up just $32.58 million of that.
The major components of the budget are, in order of cost:
- General Fund — $83.79 million.
- Infrastructure — $25.9 million.
- Solid Waste — $18.43 million.
- Transportation — $13 million.
- Fire Assessment — $7.3 million.
- Energy Recovery — $3.19 million.
- Building Department — $1.86 million.
- All other funds — $14.9 million.
Within the General Fund are the Highlands County constitutional officers and additional cost centers, listed below.
- Board of County Commissioners General Fund — $32.58 million or 38.88% of the General Fund.
- Law Enforcement, as paid by the board — $5.36 million or 6.4 % of the Fund.
- Highlands County Sheriff’s Office — $34.1 million or 40.68%.
- Clerk of Courts and Comptroller — $4.59 million or 5.48%.
- Property Appraiser — $3.56 million or 4.25%.
- Tax Collector — $2.21 million or 2.64%.
- Supervisor of Elections — $1.4 million or 1.67%.
Out of the $32.58 million Board General Fund, the commission must pay $6.5 million in mandated costs, $1.5 million in transfers to other funds, $879.731 to outside agencies and $481,500 into its Reserve for Contingency.
The proposed Capital Financial Strategy, to improve, maintain and expand infrastructure, has a deficit of $847,922 in this fiscal year, with an unreserved fund balance of $1.67 million to carry forward.
The next five years are planned out as listed below:
Fiscal Year 2022-23 has expected revenue of $24.99 million with expenses of $26.09 million, for a deficit of $1.07 million and an unreserved fund balance of $595,358.
Fiscal Year 2023-24 projects revenue of $17.55 million and expenses of $17.69 million, for a $132,754 deficit and a fund balance of $462,605.
Fiscal Year 2024-25 projects $15.9 million in revenue and $15 million in expenses, for a surplus of $897,462 and a fund balance of $1.36 million.
Fiscal Year 2025-26 projects $17.25 million in revenue and $14.15 million in expenses, for a surplus of $3.09 million and a fund balance of $4.45 million.
Fiscal Year 2026-27 projects 17.1 million in revenue and $13.6 in expenses, for a surplus of $3.47 million and a fund balance of $7.93 million.
Commissioners also approved the budgets for the special benefit districts for a total of $14.25 million.