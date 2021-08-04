LAKE PLACID — The Town Council’s July 21 budget discussion revealed interesting details about the town’s operation.
Council members asked Alan Keefer, the town’s Public Works and Parks and Recreation director, to describe his needs for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Here are a few of the details of his world:
The railings on the gazebo bandstand need replacing. The gazebo is in Devane Park, the attractive community gathering place in times of celebration as well as mourning. Public safety now demands the railing, which is designed to keep people from falling off the raised platform, be replaced, he told council members.
“What’s up there is polychlorinated vinyl (PVC) and it has broken multiple times,” Keefer told the council. “Repairing it has become a monthly thing. On the ramp area it has broken multiple times. If you have to rely on that railing, you most likely would go through it.”
Town Administrator Phil Williams agreed.
“That’s a pretty significant fall off the side of that,” he said, backing Keefer.
Council member Ray Royce agreed that a sturdier railing was needed, suggesting staggered concrete and even a 2- or 3-foot tall staggered brick or concrete structure along the gazebo’s edge.
The council agreed to let him spend at least $30,000 for the new security rail in his budget. Keefer is now writing an RFP and the cost could come in lower than that.
Another aspect of the town that residents might not consider: maintaining the Oak Hill Cemetery on St. John Street, which is behind the Lake Placid Government Center.
Keefer told the council that he spent $3,660 extending a fence along the cemetery’s boundary so one gravesite didn’t seem all alone. The cemetery is surrounded by orange groves.
“It looked like he was out in the orange grove by himself, because the fence ended more than 50 feet before it got to him,” Keefer said. “I extended it 200 feet down that line and did the same thing on the south end of the cemetery so everything matches.”
Williams again backed up his younger department head.
“You couldn’t tell it was part of the cemetery,” Williams said of the lone grave. “It looked very disrespectful.”
When council members asked Police Chief James Fansler about an $11,000 line item for equipment repairs, the chief was straightforward.
“Equipment repair is, when vehicles get damaged,” he said “This year that item is [higher] because there’s been a lot of damage to some patrol cars. We’re finding that Explorers have blind spots, even with backup cameras.”