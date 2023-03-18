Financial trends come and go, and it appears as though one approach to finance that industry professionals have long touted is having a moment. According to Debt.com, 86% of the more than 1,000 respondents who participated in the site’s annual budgeting survey admitted they budget their spending. That marks a roughly 16% increase since 2019.

If budgeting is getting a star turn in individual financial planning, it’s well deserved. Budgeting can help people save money and achieve an assortment of financial goals, including paying down debt, financing tuition and planning a dream vacation.

Recommended for you