SEBRING— Every parent who has a graduating senior has some anxiety about their child’s future. When a senior with special needs graduates, there are many questions parents may have. That’s where the third annual Building Bridges Family Transition Expo will be held at 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd.
This event is free to the public and hosted by the Highlands Interagency Transition Team. The purpose for the event is to provide information and resources from agencies throughout the county and beyond to aid students with disabilities transition to life after high school.
Light refreshments will be provided and door prizes will be given out through the night.
Saundra Bass is the parent assistant for the School Board of Highlands County said there will be many agencies with representatives to share the resources or services they provide. The vendors offer a wide variety of information from social security to Agency for Persons with Disabilities and even legal guardianship.
Exceptional Student Education Director Pamela Lanier, with the school board, and staff will be answering questions and accept feedback from parents to better understand their needs.
Bass urged all parents of students with disabilities to attend the expo to become familiar with the agencies they may need at some point. She said some agencies have a wait list of 10 years.
“It’s hard for parents with elementary school students to think ahead to graduation,” Bass said. “It’s important to become familiar with the agencies and what they offer. Knowledge is power.”
Parents and students can meet new friends and share ideas, resources and support.