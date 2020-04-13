SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found and arrested a man on Thursday, wanted on a lewd/lascivious warrant.
Doulgas Lorenzo Bullard, 33, was in the Highlands County Jail overnight and, according to jail records, made $15,000 bail Friday morning. He faces a charge of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim age 12-16.
He was arrested shortly before midnight on Thursday at the Quality Inn in Sebring, according to information provided by Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
Bullard is suspected of having sex twice with an underage girl with whom he also communicated via the SnapChat social media app, Dressel said.
A family member reported the situation to sheriff’s deputies, who then confirmed the report through multiple interviews with the victim and a resulting follow-up investigation.
The alleged incidents took place in the fall of 2019 and earlier this year, Dressel reported.
Bullard’s record consists mostly of driver’s license and moving violations charges, except for a concealed weapons charge and drug possession with intent to sell charges in two separate cases in 2007.
The weapon charge was dropped, and in the drug case, Bullard was found guilty.
Sheriff’s Officer reports note that not all arrests lead to convictions, and everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.