Twelve bullet casings were found near Virginia Street and Grand Avenue after a shooting on Friday evening.

SEBRING — Sebring Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Grand Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Friday. As of Tuesday morning, SPD had not made any arrests.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a residence shot up. They also found the homeowner and his girlfriend without any injuries, according to SPD’s Public Information Officer Curtis Hart said. The couple got on the floor when they heard the bullets.

