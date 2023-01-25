SEBRING — Sebring Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Grand Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Friday. As of Tuesday morning, SPD had not made any arrests.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a residence shot up. They also found the homeowner and his girlfriend without any injuries, according to SPD’s Public Information Officer Curtis Hart said. The couple got on the floor when they heard the bullets.
The home had four bullet holes in an exterior wall. In addition, a window was shattered. The occupants of the home told police they heard about 12 gun shots. They also told police it sounded as if the shots were from two different guns, Hart said.
The occupants thought the shots could have been linked to a fight one of their neighbors had previously. Officers found “several” bullet casings around the intersection of Grand Avenue and Virginia Street.
After the shooting, police said, someone did go to AdventHealth Sebring for treatment of gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. Police are unsure if the man’s gunshot wounds were related to the shooting on Grand Avenue as he was uncooperative with the investigation.
If anyone has any information on the shooting incident, please call Sgt. Reinhart at 863-471-5108. Your tips can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. You could earn a cash reward.