From reader M. – I enjoy reading your written observations and insights regarding a variety of topics each week. Many resonate with me, but none more than this week’s topic on being FL friendly. From the moment I stepped foot here in FL back in the Late ’70s and early ’80s, I simply fell in love with the natural beauty and as many say, “Old Florida.”
Unfortunately, thanks to the Army Corps of Engineers, Developers, (Yes that includes “The Mouse” and all the commercialism that has come with growth), the “Old Florida” and the true Natural Landscapes have and will continue to disappear.
With the discovery of Florida and the attempt to “tame” the land for development, Invasive species such as the Melaleuca tree was planted so as to suck up the water and originally intended to: “Drain the Swamp” — (couldn’t help the pun). The vast majority of FL was a swamp until the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, wanted to manage water flow and developers ripped up the land for profit.
St. Augustine grass is a water hog, and high chemical/fertilizer-hungry grass. Once a homeowner puts their lawn on steroids, it is a habit that can’t be broken.
I agree with any and all forms of actions that encourage natural habitats for our animals, as their land is shrinking dramatically due to man’s dominance of the land. Local Extension Programs are a vital source of information and allow like-minded individuals to share, learn and promote the importance of our Natural World.
The selling of invasive species needs to be halted at the big box stores, and nurseries, (but again money rules). – M.
Thanks, M. Many of today’s issues you point out were created more than 100 years ago. In 1900, Florida was a hot, swampy, mosquito-infested state. Florida’s population was smaller in population in 1900 than Arkansas, Alabama, Connecticut, Louisiana, Kentucky, Maine, West Virginia, Iowa and many others. Our population in 1900 was close to that of Rhode Island and Vermont at that time.
Florida chose to become a land of opportunity. A welcoming place for immigrants from other states and other nations.
Our desire 100 years ago to grow and feel welcoming to new residents created policies that we still see today. Florida has no income tax but is still spending similar money – just forcing local government to pick up the tab.
Florida relies on businesses for a greater percentage of its taxes than New York. The “low taxes in Florida” is not really true. but is a big part of Florida’s 100-year-old marketing messaging.
We drained the mosquito-infested, disease-filled swamps and created beautiful subdivisions with nonnative grasses and nonnative plants in their place. That was our Disneyification of Florida to newcomers, as you point out.
We sold a lot of people on our vision to grow bigger than Iowa or Alabama. Then become bigger than Georgia or even mighty New York.
If we were growing, it must be a reflection we are smarter and better than those other states. You folks up north want to buy our swampland for how much money?
M., you are right that there is much to be done to undo the damage we created in our desire to be attractive to immigrants from other states and countries. I am, however, long-term bullish on Florida.
We are gradually realizing our draining the swamps and putting in cookie cutter subdivisions is not a sustainable path. We are gradually realizing that our old-Florida small towns are the jewels of this state, not big box stores on US-27 or the malls.
We now understand we need to enhance and preserve main street and our natural environment as part of the historical old Florida character of the state. We have started down a better path.
There is a bright future ahead, M. Thanks for being part of Florida’s journey to being a grown-up state.
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .