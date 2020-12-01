Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ran for more than 300 yards one week and over 400 the next.
When the Bulls visit Ohio on Saturday, Patterson will be coming off the most productive back-to-back games by a running back in Football Bowl Subdivision history.
Patterson’s 409 yards against Kent State rank No. 2 on the FBS all-time list behind Samaje Perine’s 427 for Oklahoma against Kansas in 2014. Patterson’s eight rushing touchdowns tied the FBS record set by Illinois’ Howard Griffith against Southern Illinois in 1990.
In his game against Bowling Green on Nov. 17, he ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
He smashed the FBS record for rushing total in consecutive games. His 710 yards broke the 22-year-old mark of 668 set by Texas’ Ricky Williams, who ran for 318 yards against Rice and 350 against Iowa State.
Patterson’s 12 touchdowns in two games also is an FBS record.
The junior leads the nation with his average of 230 yards over four games. His 16 touchdowns are the most behind Najee Harris’ 17 in eight games for Alabama.
Buffalo finished with 515 rushing yards, the most since Kentucky ran for 517 against Louisville on Nov. 30, 2019.