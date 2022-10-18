If you are tired of trudging on the treadmill or bored riding the stationary bike there is something else available as an exercise option.
According to Lisa Celentano, owner/trainer of CrossFit Sebring, there is one benefit a person may receive from it but not expect and that is laughter.
"I haven't seen anyone who didn't laugh in this class," she said, referring to the BungeeFit class at her gym.
BungeeFit involves cardio, strength training and full body-workout while attached to a harness and bungee cord. The benefits of being attached to a bungee cord is that it is a low-impact workout and is easy on the joints when incorporating lunges, squats and jumping into the routine.
"It takes the mundane out of exercising," she said.
"What they say is 'you know what the fitness part kind of sneaks up on you,'" she said. "You don't realize that you are laughing, you're spinning, you're bouncing and all of sudden ... you're winded."
She compares it to swimming, saying "you don't know you're sweating."
"I find that kind of cool that people don't realize they are getting a workout," she added.
Celentano initially learned about bungee from her niece who attended a class.
She looked into it and decided to buy the equipment.
To see if there was any interest, Celentano posted a video on Facebook of people doing it. She asked if she held a class would people attend. The response was surprisingly good.
"I put a couple of dates out there and they all filled up," she said, noting that it took less than a day to fill about 30 spots.
In addition to the bungee class there is another much different class being offered at CrossFit.
Aerial Yoga is a combination of traditional yoga poses, pilates and dance with the use of a hammock aerial yoga defies gravity and allows a person to perform various yoga poses that may be difficult to do on the ground but easier in mid-air.
"It is more for the person who knows they need to move, knows they need to stretch but they just can't up and down off the ground," Celentano said.
Local yoga instructor Charlene Nikolakakis runs the aerial class.
There are supposedly many benefits from it.
Like almost any other workout, aerial yoga helps rebuild a person's emotional system because it clears the mind and relieves stress due to its meditative state.
Other include: improves flexibility, heals back problems, increases strength, Improves balance, aids digestion.
Aerial yoga also helps detoxify the circulatory and lymphatic systems, which lowers the onset of various cardiovascular issues.
However, this type of yoga is not for everyone. It is recommended that those with stroke-related injuries, vertigo and some other things do not participate.
Both bungee and yoga classes that were scheduled in late September, which were sold out, had to be canceled because of Hurricane Ian. The bungee classes have been set for Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. The yoga class will be held Oct. 29.