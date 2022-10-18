SNS-hhbungee101922a.jpg

BungeeFit classes are held from time to time at CrossFit Sebring.

 COURTESY PHOTO

If you are tired of trudging on the treadmill or bored riding the stationary bike there is something else available as an exercise option.

According to Lisa Celentano, owner/trainer of CrossFit Sebring, there is one benefit a person may receive from it but not expect and that is laughter.

Recommended for you