Pearl Burby, 92, of Sebring, Florida has been making these Molasses Cookies and Peanut Brittle for years, especially her molasses cookies, which her children and grandchildren love.
Gramma’s Molasses Cookies1 cup molasses
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup vegetable shortening
½ cup warm water
4 tsp. baking soda
1 heaping tsp. Bakewell Cream
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. ground ginger
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
½ tsp. salt
5 cups + 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper – set aside.
In large bowl mix together molasses, sugar, shortening.
In medium bowl add warm water. Whisk-in baking soda and Bakewell Cream, activating it.
Mix into molasses mixture until combined.
Add egg, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and salt. Mix well.
Add flour, 1 cup at a time until it is soft and easy to handle. Ok if dough is sticky.
Transfer dough to floured surface and knead gently with well-floured hands making sure dough isn’t too sticky.
Cut the dough in 4 sections, working with one section at a time. Roll out dough until ¼ inch thick.
Use floured cookie cutter then transfer to cookie sheet. Do another section, handling each the same.
Place in pre-heated oven.
Bake 8 – 11 minutes depending on size.
When done place on rack to cool.
Peanut Brittle1-1/2 cups of dry roasted unsalted peanuts
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/8 tsp. of salt
1 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. of vanilla
1 tsp. baking soda
Lightly grease baking sheet.
In a microwave safe bowl combine peanuts, sugar, corn syrup and salt.
Microwave on High for 9 to 10 minutes until bubbly and peanuts are brown color — stirring once or twice during cooking.
Quickly add butter and vanilla, cooking 1 minute longer on high.
Stir in quickly the baking soda until foamy and light.
Spread quickly on baking sheet as thin as you can.
Let cool about 15 min.
Should break up in pieces easily when cooled enough.