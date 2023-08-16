Jennifer Merena Snell, 45, and Jeremy Anthony Resendiz, 33, both of Sebring are co-defendants in a burglary case on Boabadilla Avenue in Sebring. The pair were arrested in the early Saturday morning hours by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Although the charges for both defendants are similar; there are some differences. Snell is being charged with burglary, larceny, drug possession and drug equipment possession. Resendiz is also being charged with burglary and larceny more than $20,000 and less than $100,000.

