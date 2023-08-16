Jennifer Merena Snell, 45, and Jeremy Anthony Resendiz, 33, both of Sebring are co-defendants in a burglary case on Boabadilla Avenue in Sebring. The pair were arrested in the early Saturday morning hours by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Although the charges for both defendants are similar; there are some differences. Snell is being charged with burglary, larceny, drug possession and drug equipment possession. Resendiz is also being charged with burglary and larceny more than $20,000 and less than $100,000.
According to their HCSO arrest reports, about 2:12 a.m., Snell and Resendiz entered the victim’s home. Upon arrival deputies saw the defendants carrying items from the home and allegedly placing them into Snell’s car.
The deputy who wrote the report stated he saw Snell carrying what he thought was a painting. The deputies also observed Resendiz allegedly pushing a lawnmower and putting it in the vehicle.
A search of Snell’s car turned up four collectible Disney snow globes, and a Disney painting. The victim’s stolen Tiffany lamp, valued at $25,000, and a push mower were also in the car.
A search of Snell’s person relieved a plastic wrapper with a “white powdery substance” that tested positive for fentanyl. In addition, four pills were found, all identified as narcotics.
After being read their Miranda rights, neither defendant wished to talk to deputies. Snell and Resendiz are being held in the county’s jail.