SEBRING — If you’re thinking about burning yard debris today, don’t.
If you don’t already have a permit from the Florida Forestry Service, then that burn could get you a $500 fine and/or 60 days in Highlands County Jail.
The Board of County Commission, in one of the shortest meetings on record, approved a burn ban for all of the county, both incorporated and unincorporated areas, effective immediately after the 9 a.m. emergency session on Wednesday.
As with the last County Commission meeting, everyone met via MicrosoftTeam video-conferencing software from their respective homes, to comply with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a presentation, Public Safety Director/Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor showed that Highlands County’s average on the Keetch Byram Drought Index as of April 3 was 553, which is approaching a severe danger level of 600.
During the Venus wildfire on April 9, which was set off by a passing freight train and burned or smoldered for three days, the drought index for Highlands was 571.
On Tuesday, Bashoor said, it hit 599, and he expected it would rise well past 600 by Wednesday.
Bashoor said at the last regular meeting, April 7, that he intended to ask for a burn ban at the April 21 meeting, but after several wildfires started from out-of-control yard burns, he asked for an emergency meeting this week.
Public safety officials use the drought index to determine how likely and severe brush fires might be.
The scale begins at zero, or “no danger,” and rises to 800, “extreme danger.”
As a rule of thumb, fire officials become concerned any time the scale goes above 500 for 50% of the county, and it has been for a while now.
The ordinance passed Wednesday, and read into the record by County Attorney Joy Carmichael, stated that the county has had a drought index exceeding 550, had recently seen wildfires — like the Venus fire — that lasted several days and still has large amounts of combustible material on the ground.
Those woods are near or adjacent to developed areas, which would require residents sheltering from the virus to then evacuate.
Under the ordinance, no person may burn vegetation, lumber, trees, trash or debris in the county without burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.
Getting a permit is not likely, given that high heat index temperatures up to and past 100 degrees F are likely to continue, along with stiff breezes that would fan flames, drive smoke and carry embers to other flammable woods.
Anyone who burns without a permit, the ordinance said, could be charged with and found guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine and/or 60 days in jail.
Commissioners voted unanimously for the ban without comment.
Although members of the public could sign in online and voice concerns or questions digitally, no one had comments, according to Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston, who was also on the call.
The meeting ended after 9:45 minutes.