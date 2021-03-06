SEBRING — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe smelled something burning when he arrived home Thursday night.
He then saw smoke coming from under the hood, Sebring Fire Department officials said. He popped the hood to find a fire.
He tried to throw dirt on it, but found it wouldn’t go out, and called 911, fire officials said.
Engine 15-1 dispatched from U.S. 27 to the Kingswood Drive address off Hammock Road, with support from Engine 14-1 from downtown. Fortunately, no homes were in significant danger and fire crews were able to get the fire out in the SUV.
The owner escaped any injury, but fire totaled the vehicle. Fire officials deemed it an accidental electrical fire.