SEBRING — Nicholas William Burrell has been arrested again – this time for not reporting a new address after being evicted from an apartment.
Released from jail in August after a jury found him not guilty of resisting arrest and a judge acquitted him of failing to register a work vehicle, Burrell moved into a friend’s apartment at Silver Sands Apartments in Sebring. He had been in jail for months and did not have a place to live.
Burrell, who became a convicted sex offender after writing a sexual letter to a minor in 2004, is required like other sex offenders to register home address, vehicles, and internet presence, such as passwords and YouTube, Google, and other accounts. Failure to do so is a third-degree felony punishable by five years in Florida state prison.
On Aug. 30, Burrell, the woman whose apartment unit he was to move into, and Robert Tucker, Burrell’s lawyer, went to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Offender Registration Office to update Burrell’s personal information. Burrell, now a free man after months in jail, updated his address in the sex offender database from 2620 State Road 17 North to 3012 State Road 17 North – the address of the Silver Sands Apartments.
Detective Luis Ramos, who monitors sex predators and sex offenders for the Sheriff’s Office, said he warned the three that he knew from experience that Silver Sands managers don’t allow sex offenders to live on the premises.
On Sept. 13, a resident of Silver Sands called Ramos and told him Burrell had been evicted three days earlier from the Silver Sands apartment that Burrell had registered with Ramos. Because it had been three days since the eviction, and Burrell had not come in within 48 hours to report a change in address, Ramos arrested him for failing to do so. Not only that, sex offenders must provide an address where they can be located during the time in which they fail to establish a temporary or permanent residence, so Ramos charged him with that crime.
Before arresting Burrell, Ramos spoke to the apartment complex manager, Burrell’s female friend, and others. Burrell’s friend told Ramos that Burrell had been living out of his pickup truck since being evicted.
Ramos arrested Burrell and put him in jail. He was free on bond awaiting trial on more than 15 counts of failing to register email addresses and other details when Ramos rearrested him.
The sex offender monitoring program, which has its supporters and detractors, was created by the Florida Legislature to ensure offenders can be easily located when a child goes missing. It is also designed to ensure they do not use the internet and social media to seek out victims.
The program’s exacting requirements are numerous and complex, leaving little room for error, defense lawyers and defendants say. The sex offender designation makes it nearly impossible to find a place to work and live.
Ramos said Burrell was not arrested for being evicted, but for not reporting his whereabouts or change of address after being evicted.
Ramos told the Highlands News-Sun in August that he works with offenders.
“We understand offenders are trying to rebuild their lives; we are not trying to trip anyone up, there are no booby traps,” Ramos said. “We clearly explain the requirements and ask them if there is something they don’t understand.”