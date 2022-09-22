SEBRING — Nicholas William Burrell has been arrested again – this time for not reporting a new address after being evicted from an apartment.

Released from jail in August after a jury found him not guilty of resisting arrest and a judge acquitted him of failing to register a work vehicle, Burrell moved into a friend’s apartment at Silver Sands Apartments in Sebring. He had been in jail for months and did not have a place to live.

