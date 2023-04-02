SEBRING — Nicholas Burrell’s long journey may be over.
Like many sex offenders in Highlands County, Burrell has been charged with multiple counts of failing to register an email address (16 counts), including YouTube, Netflix, and other internet identifiers. The law is designed to rob sex offenders of online anonymity.
Burrell, who has been in jail for the past year and a half, pleaded no contest to two counts of failing to register after Prosecutor Richard Castillo, citing “evidentiary concerns,” reduced one count of resisting arrest and, for other reasons, dismissed 14 counts of failing to register.
He was sentenced to 364 days in county jail for each count, to run concurrently. Burrell has been in jail more than a year, so he was to be released from jail.
A jury in August found Burrell not guilty of resisting arrest without violence as a judge acquitted Burrell of failing to register a Hardee County work truck. His lawyer, Robert Tucker, pointed out that statutes require sex offenders to register vehicles they own. Hardee County owned the pickup truck, not Burrell, he argued.
Burrell, 41, faced five years on each count, for a total of 80 years.
Burrell has never been accused of having sex with a minor. His crime, for which he was found guilty of 18 years ago: Burrell wrote a sexually explicit invitation to a girl younger than 16, but older than 12. That is still a serious crime known as “solicitation to commit lewd battery” in Florida. Persons convicted of the crime are designated sex offenders and are monitored for life.