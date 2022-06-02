SEBRING — The trial of Nicholas William Burrell, a Highlands County sex offender arrested for not registering the work vehicle he drove for the Hardee County government, has been continued.
In a rare move for prosecutors, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo requested the continuance because a Hardee County government manager won’t be available for the June 13 trial.
“(Hardee County Human Resources Director) Alicia Woodard is out for the whole week,” Castillo told Estrada. “Upon her return she will be attending a mandatory meeting for her job.”
Robert Tucker, Burrell’s attorney, objected to a continuance because witnesses who are “subpoenaed to be in court, should be there.”
Estrada, citing Castillo’s right to have the witnesses he needs at trial, agreed to reschedule the trial at a future date.
Convicted sex offenders are required to register every vehicle they drive or have stored on their property, as well as work vehicles they drive on the job. Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Louis Ramos – who monitors sex offenders in the county — saw Burrell home during work hours, he called Woodard to find out if he drove a work vehicle. Woodard told Ramos that Burrell, who worked at the Hardee County Road & Bridge Department, drove a pickup truck during work. When Ramos discovered Burrell had not registered the work vehicle with his office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as required by Florida statute, he arrested Burrell and charged him with failing to register.
Failure to register is a third-degree felony punishable by a five-year prison sentence.
Burrell’s sex offender designation came after he sent a provocative letter to an underage girl. He has not been convicted of having sex with a child. The letter has since been destroyed by the 10th Circuit prosecutor’s office.