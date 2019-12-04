Join the Sebring Historical Society for a Christmas Holiday Trip on a chartered Annett Bus to see “The Singing Christmas Trees” at First Baptist Church of Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 14. The musical presentation began over 30 years ago and has become a tradition in Central Florida.
The bus will leave the Sebring Historical Society, located behind the Sebring Library, 321 W. Center Ave., at 10 a.m. “Upon arrival we will enjoy a wonderful buffet lunch and then be seated in reserved seats for the Christmas presentation,” said organizer Jim Pollard.
Cost for the show and lunch is $85.50 plus tax for members and $95 plus tax for non-members. All proceeds benefit the Sebring Historical Society. For further information, contact Pollard at 863-471-2522.