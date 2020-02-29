LAKE PLACID — Jennifer Bush has accepted the promotion to become the executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. The decision came after Bush proved her mettle as acting executive director upon her predecessor’s, Eileen May, retirement was announced in January.
“I am honored to be chosen,” Bush said.
Bush was originally hired as May’s administrative assistant in June. Bush said the board is currently interviewing for the administrative assistant position that she vacated.
Bush knows she will have some big shoes to fill as May raised the bar high for nearly two decades.
“I have a great deal of respect for Eileen; she has set the bar high for anyone coming in after her,” Bush said. “All her hard work and dedication over the last 19 years has made tremendous impacts to Lake Placid, Highlands County and well beyond.”
Bush jumped into working at the chamber just before the Caladium Festival, possibly the busiest time of the year for the chamber staff and volunteers.
“I am currently in the learn-and-review process as I get acquainted with the members, responsibilities and organizations involved with the chamber,” Bush said. “I look forward to working in and around the community and continue the mission of the chamber to ‘build a healthy economy and improve the quality of life in the greater Lake Placid area’.”
Bush said she is looking forward to many things while in her new position, especially “the opportunities to represent the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, its board of directors, members and partnerships.”
Jennifer is married to Larry Bush and they have several children between them: Whitney Bush, 29; Anthony Canevari, 27; Kassandra Perry, 26, and her husband Brad Perry; and Louie Canevari, 21.
When not on duty for the chamber, Bush enjoys golfing, fishing, spending time with family and traveling.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce is at 18 N. Oak Ave. The phone number is 863-465-4331.