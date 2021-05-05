SEBRING — Highlands County doesn’t have a mask mandate or mandated school or business closures, at least not this year.
While there was a statewide shutdown last spring, this spring has seen schools, businesses and government offices settle into a standard of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to include wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Florida Legislature has passed a law that gives the Florida Governor’s Office broad authority now and in the future to set aside any local emergency declarations or public health edicts that don’t conform with those set at the state level. The law goes into full effect on July 1.
However, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Monday to suspend all remaining government-imposed restrictions regarding masks and any business or school closures. Since Highlands County doesn’t have any county- or city-imposed mandates, nothing would change here, at least not much.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen clarified the situation for county commissioners on Tuesday during their regular board meeting. Although the ban had been reported to have preempted local businesses from requiring proof of vaccination to get service, a business could still request customers to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked what would be different at Publix Supermarket, an example he gave, with regard to wearing a mask. Sutphen said the store can still require patrons to wear a mask, but enforcement would still be an in-store matter. Local law enforcement would not enforce that rule.
Since Highlands County has not had a mask mandate, that wouldn’t be any different from the situation now. Business managers and owners have had the right throughout the pandemic to have someone trespassed from their property for causing a disturbance, whether it’s over the request for them to wear a mask or any other reason.
Clerk of Courts Office staff at the Highlands County Courthouse said they will still require COVID checks and temperature checks, and all people in the building must wear masks and maintain a social distance. Thus far, they have heard nothing different from Chief Judge Ellen Masters of the Tenth Judicial Circuit.
Highlands County Government offices, which have not required but have recommended people wear masks and keep social distance for some time, are expected to continue operating as they have.