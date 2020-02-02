Report: 24 US mining deaths in 2019, the lowest number ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two dozen people died in mining accidents in the U.S. last year, the lowest nationwide total ever recorded, according to the Department of Labor.
Among them were 11 deaths in coal mines, including four in West Virginia and four in Kentucky, according to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration. The coal mine total matched the tally from 2018.
The mine safety agency said it was reviewing two other deaths that could add to the total of 24.
“The low number of mining deaths last year demonstrates that mine operators have become more proactive in eliminating safety hazards. But I believe we can do even better,” said David Zatezalo, who heads the mine safety agency.
Pennsylvania had two coal mining deaths in 2019, and there was one in Illinois.
Coal fatalities have dropped drastically over the last decade, in part due to a decline in Appalachian mining. Coal employment in that region, mostly concentrated in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, was nearly cut in half between 2011 and 2018. The lowest U.S. coal death total ever recorded was eight in 2016.
The mine safety agency said in a release Thursday that an education campaign focused on reducing vehicle-on-vehicle collisions and conveyor belt accidents in mines helped reduce accidents in those areas.
There were about 250,000 miners at work in approximately 12,000 metal and nonmetal mines in the U.S. in 2019, and about 83,000 miners working in 1,000 coal mines.
Nevada casino winnings in December push 2019 total past $12B
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos reaped more than $1 billion in winnings in December, pushing the tally for 2019 past $12 billion in a key index of state fiscal health.
The statewide “casino win” figure was up almost 5.8% compared with the same month in 2018, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that the first six months of the fiscal year have seen a 2.1% jump in casino winnings.
The state collected more than $50 million in taxes based on the December figures, up 2.7% from a year ago.
Monthly house winnings topped $1 billion for the seventh time in the calendar year, but fell just short of the high of almost $1.06 billion set in September. October 2007 was the best month ever for casino winnings in Nevada, at $1.165 billion.
Overall, regulators said winnings during 2019 were up 1% from 2018, and a year-end analysis reported a steady 10-year average growth of 1.5% in slot machine and table game winnings since 2010.
Board analyst Michael Lawton said it was the first time the casinos won $12 billion in a year since hitting $12.8 billion in 2007.
December results were boosted by slot machine winnings of more than $700 million, which Lawton said was the highest monthly slots total since March 2008.
Gambling tax revenue is second to sales taxes as a percentage of Nevada’s annual budget. The state has no personal income tax.
Greencore Materials to set up plastics plant in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A company that converts recycled materials into plastic products that can be used in the construction and transportation industries plans to invest $10 million into a South Carolina plant that will employ 74 people, officials said.
GreenCore Materials will locate in the former Eagle Electric manufacturing site in Georgetown, The Post and Courier reported. The company hopes to begin operations by April.
Guerry Green, the company’s owner and founder, said he started looking for ways to improve the rigidity of plastic so it could replace metal in commercial uses about six years ago. He said he now has two U.S. patents and 50 pending patents worldwide for the technology that will be used at GreenCore.
“We believe that our new technology will change the plastic extrusion industry, and we are looking forward to developing our business where we call home,” said Green, a Pawleys Island councilman and former chairman of the Santee Cooper electric utility.
Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper and the state’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development provided grants for the project.
Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber said the company “will re-energize the economic activity in our city,” adding “we are sending a message that Georgetown is open for business and establishing ourselves as a business-friendly community.”
Wyoming lawmaker seeking two-crew minimum for trains
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A state lawmaker proposes to require that trains have at least two crew members in Wyoming.
A bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Stan Blake, of Green River, would apply to trains on Wyoming’s nearly 2,000 miles (3,100 kilometers) of Class I railroad, all of which is owned by BNSF and Union Pacific.
Blake is a Union Pacific employee.
A similar bill failed in the Wyoming Legislature in 2019 amid concern about interference with private businesses and collective bargaining.
“My contention is this is about safety,” Blake told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Railroad unions support minimum train-crew requirements but the Association of American Railroads opposes them, arguing there’s no evidence two-person crews are safer than one-person crews.
The requirement would impose undue costs and stifle emerging automation technology, Association of American Railroads spokesman Ted Greener said in a statement.
“Freight railroads are safe and continue to get safer, due in large part to sustained private investment and the deployment of safety technology,” Greener said.
Two-person crew legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate.
The U.S. Department of Transportation in 2016 proposed mandating two-person crews. The Federal Railroad Administration rescinded the proposal in 2019, a decision unions are challenging in California, Nevada and Washington.
Wyoming’s legislative session begins Feb. 10. Bills unrelated to the state budget will require a two-thirds vote for introduction.