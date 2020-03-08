Gap taps Old Navy executive as new CEO as it eyes turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Gap on Thursday named an executive at its Old Navy brand as its new CEO in the hopes that she can turn the struggling company around.
Sonia Syngal, who has overseen the Old Navy brand since 2016, will start as CEO of Gap Inc. later this month. The clothing company has been looking for a permanent CEO after Art Peck left the top job in November.
Old Navy has been a bright spot for the Gap, and the company had planned to spin it off into a separate company. But those plans were scrapped earlier this year due to high costs.
Syngal, who has worked at the San Francisco-based company for about 16 years, will also join the Gap’s board of directors.
Insurers will cover virus tests, but check if costs apply
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is assuring Americans that lab tests for coronavirus will be covered by private and government health insurance. But that promise appears to be less than airtight.
Officials say Medicare, Medicaid, and “Obamacare” insurance plans will cover the tests. But people with employer insurance should check with their plan. Major insurers say they will cover such tests. But deductibles and copays may apply. State health departments will test for free.
Seema Verma of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the government wants broad access to the tests and is monitoring the situation.
FDIC reshaping with early retirements, some office closings
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency that oversees the financial condition of U.S. banks says it will offer voluntary early retirement to about 20% of its 5,800 employees. The retirements are intended to create a more highly skilled workforce by attracting employees with a new set of skills.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced the move Thursday, saying it isn’t designed to reduce its budget or the total size of the workforce. About 42% of the current workforce is eligible for retirement within five years, the FDIC says.
In addition, the FDIC plans to close a handful of field offices. The agency says no staff involved in examining banks will be affected.