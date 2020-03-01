Kentucky tech engineering firm expanding, adding 83 jobs
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky technology engineering firm plans to add at least 83 jobs with a $5.3 million expansion of its headquarters.
STEP CG’s headquarters is in Covington and will move to a location on the Ohio River, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said in a news release Thursday. The new facility will provide nearly 7,000 square feet of additional office space, the release said.
The company provides networking, voice, security and professional services for industries including health care, education, manufacturing, financial, retail, legal, government and service providers. It has been headquartered in northern Kentucky since 2015.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval Thursday to a 10-year incentive agreement with the company, providing up to $900,000 in tax incentives.
Alaska officials react strongly to JPMorgan oil pullback
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state officials reacted with alarm this week after a second large U.S. bank said it would not support future oil and gas projects in the Arctic.
The state’s energy commission responded by shredding his Chase credit card after JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a broad initiative earlier this week to combat climate change and promote renewable energy, The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday.
JPMorgan will not provide financing that “will be used for new oil and gas development in the Arctic,” the bank said in a statement, which did not name specific Alaska projects.
State officials see the move as a potential threat to an industry vital to Alaska’s economy.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is subsequently reviewing the state’s business relationship with the bank, spokesman Jeff Turner said in an email.
“Given the company’s recent actions, a change in the relationship should be expected going forward,” Turner said.
Dunleavy tweeted, “If private companies choose not to invest in Alaska due to the agendas of outside special interest groups, then Alaska has a right to not invest money with groups like @jpmorgan.”
Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune shared a picture of his destroyed Chase card on Twitter.
“Speaking with my wallet, or rather, no longer speaking with my wallet,” Brune wrote, calling JPMorgan’s announcement “anti-Alaskan.”
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. took a similar position to JPMorgan in December, announcing it would not finance new oil projects in the Arctic.
Goldman specifically named drilling in the Arctic refuge as a project it will not support.
In retaliation, the administration removed Goldman from the state’s billion-dollar plan to borrow money to pay tax credits to Alaska oil and gas drillers.
WVa teachers offered computer science program through WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University program and the state Department of Education are working together to prepare teachers in computer science curriculum, the university said.
Teachers also can receive an advanced credential in computer science after completing the program through the WVU Center for Excellence in STEM Education’s CodeWV program.
The program has already prepared more than 700 West Virginia educators, the school said Thursday in a news release. There is no cost to teachers or schools to participate.
WVU said the program expects to prepare at least one educator at each grade level in K-5 per school, and at least one teacher in each middle and high school.
Elementary teachers complete a one-day workshop. Middle and high school teachers must apply to participate in the five-day summer program. Four follow-up workshops to support teachers in offering the curriculum are then held on Saturdays throughout the following academic year.