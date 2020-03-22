Duke seeks approval for waiving fees
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — In another example of the unprecedented nature of the novel coronavirus, Duke Energy Florida on Thursday asked state regulators to allow it to waive customer fees — similar to the way it can waive fees for customers who suffer hurricane damage. The Florida Public Service Commission regulates what utilities can charge customers through a system of what are known as “tariffs.”
Duke is allowed to charge extra fees for such thing as reconnecting service and late payments. Currently, it can waive some charges if customers suffer damage from natural disasters. But the request Thursday would seek to make clear that the utility can waive fees in circumstances such as the coronavirus outbreak and would expand the types of fees that could be waived.
“DEF (Duke Energy Florida) currently has the ability to waive certain service charges in emergency conditions for natural disasters, but that language does not specifically address the type of state of emergency we are in today and does not apply to the imposition of other fees such as late payment charges or return check charges,” the filing said.
The utility, which has about 1.8 million customers in the state, pointed to difficulties that some customers are expected to have in making electric payments, “given the requirements to self-quarantine and other restrictions in place that will impact significant sectors of the workforce.”
Jobs quickly being lost in hotel industry
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida hotels and businesses that support the hotel industry have cut nearly 400,000 jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to data released Thursday by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. The layoffs have come as officials and industry executives close or limit access to hotels, theme parks, beaches, bars and restaurants to contain the fast-spreading virus, also known as COVID-19.
Florida’s tourism industry is vital to the state’s economy, producing billions of dollars in state and local taxes each year. The hotel industry employs roughly 950,000 people in the state, according to the association.
The association said in a statement Thursday that it expects 44% of hotel employees in every state will lose their jobs “in the coming weeks.”
Kohl’s temporarily closes all 1,100 stores
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl’s Corp. is closing all of its more than 1,100 stores nationwide in response to declining sales tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kohl’s said the stores will be closed at least until April 1.
The company planned to “support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer in a news release.
Kohl’s also said late Thursday that it has fully drawn its $1 billion unsecured credit facility to bolster its cash and ‘’preserve its financial flexibility.”
The Menomonee Falls-based chain is withdrawing its fiscal full year and first-quarter guidance and slashing its inventory and expenses.
Kohl’s has stores in 49 states.