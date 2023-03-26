Being a millionaire is deceiving. They represent the top 10% of wealth in the United States, and people often think of millionaires as suit-wearing, BMW-driving professionals with cut-throat personalities and questionable ethics. But for most millionaires, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

8.8% of U.S. adults are millionaires and the majority live just like regular people. They shop at regular stores and live in traditional neighborhoods like the rest of us.

