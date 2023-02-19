Farmers Right-to-Repair

Farmer Nathan Weathers configures a high-power, high-tech quad-track tractor near his farm in Yuma, Colo, June 30, 2008. Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduced bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs. The bills are a response to farmers unable to repair their own tractors and combines, forcing them to wait sometimes days and paying steep labor costs.

 BRIAN BRAINERD/THE DENVER POST via AP, FILE

DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out.

The tractor’s manufacturer doesn’t allow Wood to make certain fixes himself, and last spring his fertilizing operations were stalled for three days before the servicer arrived to add a few lines of missing computer code for $950.

