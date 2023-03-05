LAKE WALES — On Feb. 23, detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department Crime Suppression Unit conducted a compliance check of local retailers who sell nicotine products and alcohol. The agency conducts these compliance checks randomly and had recently received an outpouring of complaints against local businesses from parents and community members for illegal sales to minors. An underage agent was sent into the establishment along with an undercover officer in attempt to purchase nicotine products and or alcohol in order to identify compliance.

Out of 15 retailers within the city limits of Lake Wales, 11 were in compliance. Four of the establishments were not in compliance and arrests were made accordingly. The Lake Wales Police Department would like to thank the following businesses for remaining compliant with the Florida State Statues in place:

