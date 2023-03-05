LAKE WALES — On Feb. 23, detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department Crime Suppression Unit conducted a compliance check of local retailers who sell nicotine products and alcohol. The agency conducts these compliance checks randomly and had recently received an outpouring of complaints against local businesses from parents and community members for illegal sales to minors. An underage agent was sent into the establishment along with an undercover officer in attempt to purchase nicotine products and or alcohol in order to identify compliance.
Out of 15 retailers within the city limits of Lake Wales, 11 were in compliance. Four of the establishments were not in compliance and arrests were made accordingly. The Lake Wales Police Department would like to thank the following businesses for remaining compliant with the Florida State Statues in place:
Walmart on State Road 60, Mr. Puffers on SR 60, Race-Trac on SR 60, Winn Dixie on SR 60, Shell on SR 60, Walgreens on SR 60, 7-11 on SR 60, Tip Top on Scenic Highway, QP on Scenic Highway, Citgo at Central/U.S. 27, and Loves on U.S. 27.
The following businesses were not in compliance and the following arrests were made:
- Citgo at Burns Avenue/Scenic Highway. A nicotine dispensing product was sold to an underage agent and Mohammed Mumin, 56, of Lake Wales was arrested.
- Citgo at Scenic Highway/Central Avenue. A nicotine dispensing device was sold to an underage agent and Johnny Bartlow, 65, of Lake Wales was arrested.
- Cash Mart on 1st Street. A nicotine dispensing device was sold to an underage agent and Anne Marie Treadwell, 60, of Lake Wales was arrested.
- Happy Liquor on Park Avenue. Three bottles of Fireball liquor was sold to an underage agent and Imani McMahon, 27, of Lake Wales was arrested.
If you are aware of any establishments that may be violating the law contact the Lake Wales Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers. Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477). From your cell phone, dial TIPS. Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”. Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.