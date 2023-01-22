NerdWallet-Millennial-Money-Parent-Expenses-2023

The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa. As we kick-start 2023, many parents are rebalancing their budgets and looking for ways to save money amid inflation. Parents who often look forward to getting sizable tax refunds may end up with a noticeable reduction.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO, FILE

When inflation rises, child care expenses do, too. If you’re a parent, you may be hoping to get a little financial relief during the upcoming tax season through deductions or credits. But since there have been recent reductions to both of the child tax credits, you may not get as much back as you anticipated.

If you’re like me, you could end up paying the IRS instead of getting a refund from Uncle Sam. To help your money go further in 2023, you may want to reevaluate some of your recurring child-related expenses. Here are a few strategies for reducing costs, according to finance professionals.

