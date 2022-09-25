Using a financial adviser for your investment needs is 100% on brand, but what about the other parts of your retirement life? For example, a third of people ages 64 and up have a financial adviser, but only 2% of them asked their adviser to help with their Medicare choices, according to a July 2022 report f rom health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.

But Medicare and other non-portfolio topics — like travel and long-term care — can affect your finances.

