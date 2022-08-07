NerdWallet Kimberly Palmer Feel Richer

Cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.

 ELISE AMENDOLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

With high inflation and economic uncertainty, it’s easy to feel stressed out about money. But financial experts say by making steady progress toward your financial goals and aligning your spending with your values, you can feel richer regardless of how much money you actually have in your bank account. Those goals can include starting a savings account, taking a vacation, or something unique to you. Avoiding comparisons with others, saving more, paying off debt and celebrating your progress along the way. however incremental, can also help cultivate feelings of financial well-being, even amid economic stress.

In some ways, feeling “rich” is less about how many zeroes you have in your bank account and more about knowing how to use them to get what you want out of life.

Recommended for you