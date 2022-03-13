SEBRING — Kenny Hinkle is getting out of the auto repair business, but his involvement with cars will continue.
Hinkle is retiring after 22 years as the owner of Hinkle’s Auto Repair. He has sold the building on Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring where he ran the business, which his father started in 1967.
“We just want to slow down and enjoy,” Hinkle said.
He added that he and his wife, Cheryl, bought a motorhome a few years ago and did some traveling around the country. They want to continue to do that.
Hinkle’s father, Ken Sr., ran the garage from when it opened until he died in 2000. Kenny, who enjoys cars like his father did, took over then.
“It was rough for me at first, but I just kept plugging along,” he said. “You don’t make a killing if you try to be honest as you can ...”
Hinkle recalls when he was a teen his father had a friend who owned a 1972 Chevrolet Camaro. The car had caught on fire. The man was planning to junk the car, but Hinkle confidently said he could fix the car. The man doubted that would happen.
“I went to the junk yard and got all the wiring harness, the whole dash, the whole inside of the car, and I put it back together,” Hinkle said. “The guy kept it and drove it like for another 10 years.”
He said he learned by doing. With the proper equipment, Hinkle has adjusted to the technological advances that have been made in the auto industry.
“It is getting where it is going to be really rough,” he said, “Just everything that is going on with cars now; they’ve got so many. Everything is electric. There are so many electronics.”
Hinkle went on to say that mechanics like him who are independent or work in small shops might be “a dying breed,” noting that cars are being made it seems so that when repairs are needed they have to be taken to the dealer.
According to Hinkle, it used to be that a car could be fixed with a screwdriver, pliers and a crescent wrench.
Hinkle recently had two old Corvettes that he was working on in his shop. He said his father also fixed the classic car.
He told a story about his father doing work on a 1963 Corvette for a local man.
“My dad rebuilt the motor and everything,” he said. “The guy .... sold it to Rick Hendrick, the NASCAR guy. He said when he gets the car redone, he was going to invite him to the museum to see it.”
Hendrick, CEO of Hendrick Motor Sports, has one of the largest Corvette collections in the world in North Carolina.
Hinkle said his customers include people who have had cars fixed when his father owned the shop. He appreciates the loyalty they have shown over the years.
A woman was recently in the garage talking with Hinkle. She likely summed up the feelings of others by saying she is a “sad customer.”
Hinkle is going to continue working on cars. He has built a barn off State Road 66 and, when he and his wife are not camping, will likely be there.
He has had people come by the garage to talk including a coach Hinkle had in school. He expects some will come out to the barn.