In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, U.S. currency and credit cards sit on a table at a restaurant in New Orleans. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. Part-time gigs like tutoring, pet sitting or helping with tax prep allow retirees to work a few hours at a time, and the extra income can make a big difference.

 JENNY KANE/AP PHOTO, FILE

More than 1 in 4 retirees say they’re spending more than they can afford, according to an October 2022 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. But there are ways to bring in extra income without taking on a full-time job.

Some part-time gigs — such as tutoring, pet sitting or helping with tax prep — allow retirees to work a few hours at a time, and the extra income can make a big difference.

