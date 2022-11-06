There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.

And while there may not be one best card for you — the average American has about three cards, according to a 2021 Experian study — there are many times a card can be wrong for a specific situation.

Recommended for you