Detroit Auto Show

Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand North America, introduces the audience to the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE 30th Anniversary Edition at the North American International Auto Show, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit.

 JOSE JUAREZ/AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. Instead, it unveiled the Equinox six days earlier.

GM’s decision symbolized just how much smaller this year’s auto show will be, with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and possibly lower attendance.

