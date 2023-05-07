The business has the word “college” in its name as well as a group of five letters that form a word that was part of the teen lingo once upon a time. However, in this case, it is an acronym that stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service.

The business is College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving. It opened in March at the site of the old Pit Stop in Avon Park. The address is 1004 Peel St. It is open Monday through Saturday. The telephone number is 863-659-4003.

