The business has the word “college” in its name as well as a group of five letters that form a word that was part of the teen lingo once upon a time. However, in this case, it is an acronym that stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service.
The business is College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving. It opened in March at the site of the old Pit Stop in Avon Park. The address is 1004 Peel St. It is open Monday through Saturday. The telephone number is 863-659-4003.
Peter Hiraldo and Jorge Perez are partners in the franchise operation. Their territory includes Highlands County, extends west to Wauchula and south to LaBelle.
The process of acquiring the franchise began in August of last year. Hiraldo said the company suggested the Sebring area. He checked it out and said what appealed to him about the area is the growth potential.
It took a lot of looking around before Hiraldo found a suitable place to work from. He likes the building because of its location and its high gates that allow their 26-foot moving truck to be parked inside.
Hiraldo said he has learned that people are very familiar with the location.
“Everyone knows the Pit Stop,” he said. “They had the best iced tea; everybody tells me that.”
The biggest difference, Hiraldo said, between College H.U.N.K.S. and its competitors is that it can offer both moving and junk removal.
“With most customers if they want those two services they would have to contract out to two different companies,” he said. “We take care of all of that for you.”
Hiraldo said the company wants to change the image of movers. He claimed there are some people in the industry who are dishonest. They will provide a quote before the move and then the price will change after it has been completed.
Hiraldo asks, “What are you going to do if all of your stuff is already on the truck ...? That’s why it is part of our acronym,” he said. “We want to change the image of the moving industry. That’s one of our goals.”
Hiraldo noted that the company stresses that employees be in full uniform – that includes green shirts, black pants or shorts, and steel-toed work shoes.
A native of New York, Hiraldo worked in financial services there. He decided to leave and come to Florida because of the weather and taxes.
Hiraldo has a relative living in Tampa and after visiting there he moved his family to Hillsborough County.
He took a side job doing junk removal and moving. He said he ended up “loving it” and decided financial services was “no longer for him.”
As to his partnership with Perez, Hiraldo explained that they met while working together in Tampa.
“We hit it off immediately,” he said. “We had that entrepreneurial spirit, and we sort of complemented each other.”
Hiraldo said they both did research to try to figure out what business they should get into.
Hiraldo added that he convinced Perez that junk removal and moving was the way to go.
A graduate of Pace University, Hiraldo has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in information systems.
Hiraldo said the company wants to give back to the community, He mentioned nonprofits, saying if they are in need of a truck he would like to help. He noted his employees are available to assist.
College H.U.N.K.S. is a partner of U.S. Hunger, which was previously known as Feeding Children Everywhere. For every moving or junk removal job completed, it donates two meals.