U.S. $100 bills are seen, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa. When scary economic news is everywhere, your impulse might be to hunker down with your money until things improve. But adopting a scarcity mindset, where you believe there’s a limited amount of resources — whether or not that’s actually true for you — can get in the way of making sound money decisions.

We all saw it at grocery stores in 2020. The shelves, once brimming with toilet paper and hand soap, were bare. We hid in our homes, deep-cleaning every surface, occasionally braving the threat of COVID-19 to hunt down the last remaining bottle of hand sanitizer in a 50-mile radius. We felt out of control, so we controlled what we could: the contents of our kitchens and bathroom cabinets.

Today, this fear of scarcity plays out differently, due to rising prices, a volatile stock market and whispers of a looming recession. We’ve simply rolled one set of worries into another, continuing to assume all our resources are scarce, whether that’s true for us or not.

