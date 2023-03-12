Germany Adidas Earns

Boxes containing Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are seen at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas’ breakup with rapper Kanye West and the inability to sell his popular Yeezy line of shoes helped batter the company’s earnings at the end of last year. The German shoe and sportswear maker said Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that higher supply costs and slumping revenue in China also helped lead to a net loss of 513 million euros or $540 million in the fourth quarter. 

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO, FILE

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas is still wrestling with how to dispose of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of Yeezy shoes after its breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, forcing the German sportswear maker into a big loss at the end of last year and expectations of more pain ahead.

CEO Bjorn Gulden said selling the popular line of shoes would mean paying royalties to Ye, who was dropped by Adidas five months ago after making antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews. During an earnings call Wednesday, he pointed to “many variables” about what to do with the shoes now stacked in warehouses.

