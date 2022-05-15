TAMPA — All AdventHealth hospital locations in Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties have achieved an “A” patient safety grade by the prestigious Leapfrog Group. The safety grade is awarded based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country.
AdventHealth implemented and enhanced several division-wide processes to keep patients safe, including, elevating best practices in bar code scanning as a safety net to assure that the right patient receives the right medication every time. This effort is just one of the many initiatives in place to ensure patient safety.
“AdventHealth is a system built on a culture of safety and quality and it’s that commitment that allows our teams to be ranked in the top 5% in the country by the Leapfrog Group for keeping the communities we serve safe,” said David Ottati, President and CEO, AdventHealth West Florida Division.
AdventHealth hospitals in the West Florida Division who received an “A” in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, include:
- AdventHealth Carrollwood
- AdventHealth Dade City
- AdventHealth Lake Placid
- AdventHealth North Pinellas
- AdventHealth Sebring
- AdventHealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- AdventHealth Zephyrhills
“Our clinical teams have faced many challenges throughout the year in an effort to keep our communities safe during a pandemic; yet, they have remained committed to quality and creating a safe environment for our patients to receive exceptional care,” said Dr. Robin McGuinness, chief nurse executive, AdventHealth West Florida Division. “This achievement is not just the work of one person or team, it’s every team member who continues to champion putting patients first. We will continue to elevate the standard for patient safety, and the quality of care patients receive when they’re at an AdventHealth hospital.”
The Leapfrog Group awarded AdventHealth the Emerald Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Health Care System, a first for any health system. The achievement honors AdventHealth’s performance across Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grades and Top Hospital award, which is one of the most competitive quality awards a hospital and its team members can receive.