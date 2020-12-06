SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation will host its 12th annual Bill Jarrett Ford “Drive 4 UR Community” event on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Due to COVID-19, this event will be held safely and in a virtual space with Bill Jarrett Ford Avon Park donating $20 – for up to 500 participants for a total of $10,000 – to the Foundation for every interactive virtual test drive experience.
All event proceeds benefit the development of the new, state-of-the-art AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center on the grounds of the Sebring hospital campus. The new wellness center will be more than a gym; it will be a welcoming community staple that embraces whole-person care and empowers community members and hospital staff to live their best, most vibrant lives.
“I am truly thankful for Bill Jarrett Ford Avon Park and their team for supporting our Foundation efforts and allowing us to be the benefactor of their Ford Drive 4 UR Community event for last 12 years,” said Randy Surber, president and CEO AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula. “This event allows us to connect with our communities in a fun way, while raising funds that directly benefit our Heartland area patients and the health of our local residents.”
Thanks to the generosity of Bill Jarrett Ford, community members, and AdventHealth team members, the 2019 “Drive 4 UR Community” event raised more than $5,400 to help fund AdventHealth Sebring’s Serenity Circle Garden renovation. The new space provides a much-needed quiet place where patients and employees can rest, reflect and emotionally and spiritually heal.
To participate in the “Drive 4 UR Community” virtual test drive experience, visit https://d4ur.com/DBBBK and pre-register for the event. Once registered, participants will receive instructions directing them to their virtual test drive experience, which can be accessed from a desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. Drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license. The overall virtual experience will take about five minutes to complete. For more information call 863-402-5532.