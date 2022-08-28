WINTER HAVEN — AdventHealth hospital locations in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties will be hosting a Career Expo at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse in Winter Haven to find highly skilled and compassionate health care team members. Recruiters, nursing leaders and other managers will be interviewing for clinical and non-clinical positions at all five hospitals during the event.
The expo will provide job seekers a unique opportunity to do onsite interviews and receive free career advice. Hiring leaders will be making same-day offers with sign-on incentives up to $25,000 for critical roles and positions. Positions to be filled include registered nurses, graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists. Managers will also be hiring for security positions, environmental services, food and nutritional services as well as other support and entry level roles.