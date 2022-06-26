WAUCHULA — AdventHealth Wauchula has earned a top score of five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. AdventHealth Wauchula is the only hospital in Florida to earn the highest possible rating in patient experience, and one of 455 hospitals out of the more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals surveyed.
“It is truly an honor for AdventHealth Wauchula be the only hospital in the state to receive this honor for patient experience,” said Randy Surber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula. We know communities have many options for care and this acknowledgement is a true testament to why providing exceptional and consistent service is so vital for patients who experience our brand of care.”
The patient survey rating measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about important topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.
“Our team at AdventHealth Wauchula is committed to clinical excellence and creating an environment that fosters hope and healing for all in our care,” said Christen Johnson, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Wauchula. “This accolade is not a small feat and we’re excited to continue to provide the best experience for all who choose our facility for high quality care.”
Johnson previously served as executive director of AdventHealth Heartland Foundation and Volunteer Services.
As vice president and administrator, Johnson will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of AdventHealth Wauchula and will be instrumental in the further development and growth of the campus as well as the AdventHealth Hardee County market. She will also provide administrative oversight for the Industrial Medicine, Executive Physicals and Sports Medicine programs as well as rehabilitation services at AdventHealth Wauchula, Lake Placid and Sebring. Johnson will also have executive oversight for the Heartland Foundation.
Daily multidisciplinary rounds on patients by physicians as well as case management and nursing teams, in-depth communication with the patients on their care and discharge plans, and strictly enforced quiet time on patient floors are just some of the reasons the hospital received top honors.
“Our goal at AdventHealth Wauchula is to empower each team member to care for our patients as if they are family. From the time a patient is admitted to the time they leave our care, it is the expectation, not the exception, for every patient and their family members to know they are our top priority,’’ said Lauren Dyess, a nurse manager at AdventHealth Wauchula. “Our team lives our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ and continuously aspires to provide the best care every time. This CMS rating is a wonderful reflection of the care we provide to our community.”
AdventHealth Wauchula is committed to reimagining health care and raising the bar for excellence. For more information and to see how AdventHealth’s scores compare locally and nationally, visit the Hospital Compare website at Medicare.gov/HospitalCompare.