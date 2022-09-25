On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Hosts-Sick-Airbnb

In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, a cleaning lady works in an apartment located on Airbnb in Paris. Airbnb hosts are facing an onslaught of frustrations born of renting out their properties to short-term guests. Certain guests have proven disrespectful of hosts’ homes, with some squatting illegally — and getting away with it — and others trashing properties with Silly String, feces and more.

 THIBAULT CAMUS/AP PHOTO, FILE

Disgruntled Airbnb guests are taking to Twitter and TikTok to vent about everything from cleaning fees to misleading listings. But they aren’t the only ones with complaints: Airbnb hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with the platform and its disrespectful guests.

On message boards and Facebook groups, hosts are sharing their own challenges and horror stories. One host claimed that a group of guests was unwilling to leave the property despite receiving a full refund from Airbnb.

