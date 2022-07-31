Altria-Results

This Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop in New York. Altria reports its nearly $13 billion investment in troubled vaping company Juul is worth 95% less than it originally paid. The tobacco giant on Thursday, July 28, 2022, said its stake in the e-cigarette maker is now worth less than $500 million after U.S. regulators announced plans to ban Juul's vaping devices.

 SETH WINIG/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cigarette maker Altria's $13 billion investment in the troubled vaping company Juul has gone up in smoke — now worth less than 5% of its original value as U.S. regulators move to ban its e-cigarettes.

Altria slashed the value of its Juul investment by more than $1.2 billion Thursday, pegging its new value at $450 million as it reported second-quarter earnings. The Marlboro maker had recently valued its stake in the company at a vastly reduced $1.6 billion.

