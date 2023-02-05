Earns Amazon

The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. Amazon reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Amazon on Thursday reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS, which is also seeing a slow-down in growth.

Amazon said it earned $300 million, or 3 cents per share, in the October-December quarter. Industry analysts were expecting the Seattle-based company to earn 17 cents a share, according to FactSet.

