Amazon Layoffs Jassy

The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, Thursday, April 16, 2020. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the mass layoffs that began at the company this week will continue into the following year.

 MICHAEL SPINGLER/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass layoffs that began in Amazon’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday.

In a note sent to employees, Jassy said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer.

