Amazon-One Medical

FILE — The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. Amazon has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The health company runs a membership-based service offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical.

The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic.

