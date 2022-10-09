Amazon-Holiday Hiring

A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, Oct. 6, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart.

 EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

