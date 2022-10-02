Amazon Sleep Tracker

This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday, Sept, 28, 2022, that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns. The Halo Rise device will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns.

 REED SAXON/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not.

The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband.

